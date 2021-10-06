Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of Silgan stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,425. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 14.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter valued at $190,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

