Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 6,758 Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 91.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGQ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 13.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth $166,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 369.8% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 117,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 92,151 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth $843,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth $26,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGQ traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.65. 23,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,111. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $64.32.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.