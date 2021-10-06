Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Short Interest Update

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,700 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 513,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America by 511.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 57,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

SINO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 277,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,349. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. engages in the provision of non-asset based global shipping and freight logistics integrated solution. It operates through the following segments: Inland Transportation Management Services; Freight Logistics Services; Container Trucking Services; and Bulk Cargo Container Services.

