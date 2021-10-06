Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Up to $24.32

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.32, but opened at $25.00. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 9 shares.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter valued at $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
