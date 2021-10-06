Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Up to $24.32

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.32, but opened at $25.00. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 9 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter valued at $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

