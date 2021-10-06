Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:SRE opened at GBX 126.20 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 110.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. Sirius Real Estate has a 12-month low of GBX 72.20 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 135.31 ($1.77). The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £360,000 ($470,342.30).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.