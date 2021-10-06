Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.27

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SVKEF shares. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.