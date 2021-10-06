SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Trading Down 3.5%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) was down 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €17.78 ($20.92) and last traded at €17.86 ($21.01). Approximately 27,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.50 ($21.76).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.88 million and a P/E ratio of -11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,618.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile (ETR:AM3D)

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

