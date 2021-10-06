Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $250.00

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $250.00 and last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $250.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.74 and a 200-day moving average of $221.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Soitec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

