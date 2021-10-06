Solstein Capital LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Solstein Capital LLC cut its stake in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in DarioHealth were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DarioHealth by 14.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DarioHealth by 39.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the second quarter worth $111,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRIO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. 1,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,611. DarioHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

