Solstein Capital LLC Has $58,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 170.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.03.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.09. 21,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,036. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

