Solstein Capital LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 155.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 112,259 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2,136.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3,168.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,976. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.72.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

