Sovarnum Capital L.P. Boosts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after buying an additional 5,434,685 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,864,000 after buying an additional 213,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,385,000 after buying an additional 279,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,077,000 after buying an additional 68,881 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,915. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.62 and a twelve month high of $141.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

