Sovarnum Capital L.P. Grows Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after buying an additional 1,740,134 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after buying an additional 2,663,546 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,974,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,240,000 after buying an additional 575,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,801,000 after buying an additional 141,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,519,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,685,000 after buying an additional 112,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Berenberg Bank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,334. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.39, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $56,968.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

