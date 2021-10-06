Sovarnum Capital L.P. Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up 2.2% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after buying an additional 726,473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of F traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.12. 60,794,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,589,820. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

