Sovarnum Capital L.P. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after acquiring an additional 937,602 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, hitting $157.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,270. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.02. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.05 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 107,095 shares of company stock worth $17,827,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

