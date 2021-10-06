Sovarnum Capital L.P. Sells 5,000 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. reduced its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $56.43. 3,550,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,167. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $36.59 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

