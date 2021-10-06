Sovarnum Capital L.P. Takes $446,000 Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,707,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 119.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $19,008,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. 581,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,475. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $59.16.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.