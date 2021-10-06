Spaceswap (MILK2) Price Down 12% Over Last Week

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00059202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00100207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00131461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,827.84 or 1.00150555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.20 or 0.06481264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

Spaceswap Coin Trading

