SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $107.11

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.11 and last traded at $107.11, with a volume of 1175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.28.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 464.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after acquiring an additional 170,223 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 485,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after acquiring an additional 48,644 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,251,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.