SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 207,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,934,125 shares.The stock last traded at $43.14 and had previously closed at $42.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

