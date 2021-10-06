Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Price Up 4.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $18.36. Approximately 5,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 192,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Specifically, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 44,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $787,030.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 270,526 shares of company stock worth $4,955,004 over the last ninety days. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

The firm has a market cap of $603.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. The company had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 122.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

