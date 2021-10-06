Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 484 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $55,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $389,790.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $261,570.00.

Shares of SPT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,327. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.78.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 562.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

