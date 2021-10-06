Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $125.84, but opened at $121.65. Sprout Social shares last traded at $119.20, with a volume of 814 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $519,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $6,715,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,645 shares of company stock worth $19,393,236 over the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SPT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.78.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 6.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 10.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

