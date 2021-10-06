Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.74. 37,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 56,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a market cap of $134.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a current ratio of 15.95.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 181,003 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 88,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,483 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 31.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.
About Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
