SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get SSP Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SSP Group stock remained flat at $$2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.59.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSP Group (SSPPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.