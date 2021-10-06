Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,003,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,760,257. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average of $102.23.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

