Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SPHRY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. Starpharma has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $19.87.

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

