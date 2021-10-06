State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.34% of AXIS Capital worth $14,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,429,000 after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after purchasing an additional 102,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,307,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $47.13. 8,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

