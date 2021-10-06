State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 32.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $14,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 119.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,693. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BR traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $163.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,988. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.11.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

