State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.35% of Onto Innovation worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,469,000 after purchasing an additional 94,912 shares during the last quarter. Noked Capital LTD increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Noked Capital LTD now owns 1,077,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 482,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

ONTO stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,379. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.94.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.