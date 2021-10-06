State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $13.03 Million Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $13,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,897. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.97. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.