State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $13.78 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.92. 8,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.95 and a 12 month high of $154.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

