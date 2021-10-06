State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 27,500 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $13,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 74.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,791 shares of company stock worth $24,691,478. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,138. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 132.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.59. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LSCC. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

