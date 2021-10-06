Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,200,000 after acquiring an additional 102,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,078,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,503,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,600,000 after acquiring an additional 62,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.54. 1,747,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,674. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

