Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 2,325 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.07% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,054,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 914,233 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,324,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 191,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 71,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

PCEF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,946. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.