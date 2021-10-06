Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vonage were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vonage by 19.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vonage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 539,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 34,838 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. 93,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.00, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.85 million. Analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

