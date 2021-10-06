Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.78. 9,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $117.88 and a 52-week high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.