Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

POR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.15. 2,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,536. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

