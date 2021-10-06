Stephens Inc. AR Buys 221 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.87. 7,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

