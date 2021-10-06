Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Booking were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Booking by 25.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 9.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Booking by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Booking by 80.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

BKNG traded down $16.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,415.99. 8,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,408. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,273.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,291.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.