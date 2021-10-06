Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 524 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 67.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after buying an additional 156,152 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 152.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 56,817 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HP. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.48.

HP traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.11. 42,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,255. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.65. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

