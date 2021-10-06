Stephens Inc. AR Sells 372 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Domtar were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth $119,135,000. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the first quarter valued at $59,015,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the second quarter valued at $77,861,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 16.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,565,000 after buying an additional 1,200,037 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 1,888.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 690,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,958,000 after buying an additional 655,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.21. 5,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

