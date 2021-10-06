Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $22.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 42,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. Mattel has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 8.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 19.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Mattel by 36.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

