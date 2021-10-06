Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $120.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.62.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.23. 71,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,490,610. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.13 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.16.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $852,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $1,043,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 579,803 shares of company stock worth $64,539,531. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

