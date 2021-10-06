Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Lexington Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,663 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 56,021% compared to the typical daily volume of 19 call options.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,269. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

