Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.61

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.61 and last traded at $61.61, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $101,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock worth $1,257,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,133,000 after buying an additional 678,827 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,634,000 after purchasing an additional 88,615 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 240.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 65,251 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

