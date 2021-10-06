Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Lowered by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

