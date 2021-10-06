Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.80 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €14.80 ($17.41) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.98 ($17.63).

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of Südzucker stock opened at €13.86 ($16.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15. Südzucker has a one year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a one year high of €16.75 ($19.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €13.56 and its 200 day moving average is €13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.