Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Up 30.8% in September

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SSUMY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,056. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sumitomo has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,430,000.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sumitomo will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.