Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Up 30.8% in September

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of SSUMY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,056. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sumitomo has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,430,000.00 and a beta of 0.80.
Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sumitomo will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sumitomo
Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.
