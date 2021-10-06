Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 182,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,302,453 shares.The stock last traded at $6.77 and had previously closed at $6.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

