Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 182,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,302,453 shares.The stock last traded at $6.77 and had previously closed at $6.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
